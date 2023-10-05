SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man previously deported from the United States was indicted by a federal grand jury this week after authorities found over 12,000 pills containing fentanyl at his Salt Lake County residence.

Oscar Noe Cota-Galaviz, 38, of West Jordan, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal re-entry. He appeared in court in federal court in Salt Lake City earlier today.

According to U.S. Attorney Trina Higgins, Cota-Galaviz was arrested on Sept. 20 during the execution of a search warrant. Initially, agents found around 10,000 blue “M30” pills containing fentanyl hidden inside a mattress. Another 1,000 blue pills were found wrapped in a plastic container in Cota-Galaviz’s pocket, which he claimed were “vitamins.”

In executing a search warrant on Cota-Galaviz’s storage unit, another 1,500 blue pills were found in a charcoal bag.

Higgins said Cota-Galaviz had previously been removed from the U.S. as a foreign national. The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.