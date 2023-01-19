SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley man who struck and killed a 24-year-old pregnant mother and critically injured her daughter last May, accepted a plea deal to plead guilty.

Jack Archibald, 53, pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony counts of automobile homicide, and one third-degree felony count of driving under the influence.

Archibald is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just before noon last spring, on May 3. Archibald was driving while impaired on 1700 South near 900 East. That was when he swerved through oncoming traffic lanes, jumping his car onto the sidewalk.

Archibald hit 24-year-old Libbie Isabel Allan and her daughter. Her daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time. Allan died while being transported to the hospital.

After the crash, Archibald’s car ran through the front hard of a residence and knocked over a metal fence. He did not stop and continued to drive away from the scene. Officers at the time of the arrest noted that Archibald smelled very strongly of alcohol.

Prior to the plea deal, Archibald also faced charges for leaving the scene of the accident, driving on the sidewalk, and failing to drive on the right side of the road.