SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash Thursday morning in Taylorsville.

The Taylorsville Police Department said 82-year-old Keith Shosted died following the crash near 5300 South Bangerter Highway.

Investigators said Shosted was driving south with his wife, Patricia, when his car hit a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m.

Emergency crews extricated both of them from the wreckage. They were brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Keith Shosted died at the hospital, police said. Patricia Shosted’s condition improved; she was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.