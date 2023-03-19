SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was pronounced dead after being shot by police during a shootout in Springville early Sunday morning, according to Springville Police.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, March 19, officers responded to the area of 1500 W 150 N after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.

The first caller reported that they did not see anything, but heard what sounded like semi-auto rapid fire. A second caller reported “eight to ten rapid shots fired,” a release states.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers searched the area for around an hour but could not find anything, the release states. However, during the search, one of the officers reportedly came upon a traffic accident in the area of 1200 W 1000 N.

The officer reportedly got out of his patrol car to check on the condition of those involved when a man opened fire at the officer.

At this point, a second officer arrived at the scene and additional shots were exchanged between the two officers and the man, the release states. Officers from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Spanish Fork Police, and Mapleton Police Departments also heard the call and responded to assist.

Police say that during the exchange, the man was shot and fell to the ground. Officers approached the man, who was not moving, and gave medical aid to him, the release states. Springville Fire personnel also rendered aid after arriving on scene.

The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the officers was also shot during the exchange, police say, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. That officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The second officer who responded to the scene was not shot or injured during the shooting.

The identity of the officer and the deceased are not being released at this time, and police say there is currently no threat to public safety.

The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is leading the investigation into this incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

No further information is currently available.