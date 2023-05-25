WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is dead after being hit by a 15-year-old teen who drove a stolen vehicle into a home in West Valley City. The vehicle also hit a natural gas line, causing a significant leak.

An officer spotted a stolen vehicle off 3100 South and Redwood Road Thursday evening and began to follow the vehicle in an unmarked car, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.

There was reportedly no pursuit as the officer followed the stolen vehicle, which turned into 3100 South and headed westbound. The vehicle then made a turn into a neighborhood and stopped at Lehi Drive, just east of Beaver Street, Vainuku said.

Three people exited the car, and police converged on the suspects. Seeing this, the teen driver reportedly got back into the vehicle while the two passengers fled and were ultimately taken into custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the driver is a 15-year-old boy while the passengers are a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

As the driver took off in the vehicle, it hit the tire deflation device deployed down the street, and he reportedly lost control of the wheels. The vehicle went through two fenced yards and smashed into a home near 3300 Lehi Drive, taking down a huge chunk of the front of the residence.

A 24-year-old man was standing in front of the residence and was killed by the vehicle. The man is not a resident of the home, Vainuku said.

Courtesy of JD Johnson, ABC4 News

The vehicle then continued on to a third home and struck a car, at which point it was stopped and the teen was taken into custody. He was then transported to the hospital in bravo condition.

A number of houses had to be evacuated after authorities found that the vehicle had hit a natural gas line, causing a significant leak.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Salt Lake City.

This is a developing story.