MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Another man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 murder of Shandon Nicole Scott in Millcreek.

A man who went into hiding after his cousin allegedly killed his girlfriend in 2021 has been arrested for reportedly obstructing justice. Royce Davis, 36, was arrested on April 10 after police compared his initial interview conducted following the alleged murder with an audio recording obtained with a search warrant last month.

Davis’ cousin, Terence Vos, has been charged with aggravated murder of his girlfriend after he allegedly shot her in his car outside of a home in Millcreek. He then crashed the vehicle on the I-80 and fled, leaving her in the car. She was found dead by emergency responders who arrived on the scene following the crash.

Vos later reportedly stated he argued with his girlfriend when she started stabbing him, and then he shot her. However, medical records show there were no stab wounds at the time of the alleged murder, the affidavit said.

Police say Royce and London Davis were both in the home the night of the shooting, however, their statements to police did not align.

London Davis said he heard the arguing and gunshots and went to his brother’s room, Royce Davis, and told him to go speak with Vos to find out what had happened. He also said he called his cousin, however, it went to voicemail. London Davis said his brother went to speak with Vos and returned saying Vos needed someone to take his girlfriend to the hospital.

Royce Davis said he did not hear the shots or know anything of the death of his cousin’s girlfriend.

“Royce denied ever walking out to the car or speaking to Terence the night Shandon was killed. Royce said he didn’t like having Terence over because of the domestic violence situations they were constantly having,” the affidavit said.

Almost two years later on Mar. 15, 2023, detectives found an audio recording that appeared to be a voicemail on Vos’s phone from the night of the alleged killing. Police say the audio begins with gunshots when London Davis reportedly asks Vos if he killed his girlfriend to which Vos reportedly replies in the affirmative. London Davis then allegedly calls out to Royce telling him to give him his car so Vos can leave.

“The recording indicates that both London and Royce provided false statements to detectives regarding the homicide of Shandon Scott,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Royce Davis was arrested in April and allegedly said he remembered hearing shots but assumed he was taking his girlfriend to the hospital after he had moved her to the passenger seat.

“Royce admitted that after the homicide occurred he was scared and felt like he was being followed and went into hiding,” police said.

Royce Davis is in custody in Salt Lake County Jail facing one charge of obstructing justice. London Davis is in jail facing other charges unrelated to this case. Vos’s jury trial will take place later this month.