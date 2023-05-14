SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 30-year-old man was rescued and remains in critical condition after falling in the Jordan River “while playing on its shores,” according to South Salt Lake Police.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, first responders rescued a man who had fallen in the Jordan River. While details of the incident are limited, police say the man is currently in critical condition.

“With the record snowfall melting, our streams and rivers are flowing higher and faster. This makes accidental falls significantly more dangerous,” officials said. “We urge all citizens to use extreme caution near our streams and rivers.”

The identity of the male has not been released.