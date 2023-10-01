TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was critically injured after being struck by a motorcycle in Taylorsville Saturday night, according to Taylorsville Police.

At around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 30, police received a call regarding an auto-pedestrian crash on the Taylorsville Expressway.

Sgt. Corey Lavin, TVPD, said a motorcycle was heading westbound on the expressway at 850 West when it crashed into a pedestrian also heading westbound.

Lavin said the driver of the motorcycle, along with a passenger, were both thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to the hospital after the crash.

The male pedestrian reportedly had critical injuries, and was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.