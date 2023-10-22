WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Jordan this morning, according to Aleya Mason with the West Jordan Police Department.

Just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, WJPD received reports of a shooting at the Geneva Village Apartments.

Mason said the suspect and victim fled, but the victim was located a short distance away from the scene with a gunshot wound in his chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition, Mason said.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.