MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after being hit by a car while riding his bike on a crosswalk during a “do not cross” light, according to the Unified Police Dept.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The man was reportedly riding his bike in the area of 4500 South and Highland Dr.

Cutler states that the man rode his bike across the crosswalk during a “do not cross” light and was hit by a car.

The driver reportedly stayed on scene and has been cooperating with police. They are not suspected to have been under the influence or distracted during the accident.

Cutler says that the victim, however, is suspected to have been under the influence. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result of the accident.

No further information is available at this time.