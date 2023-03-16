SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 42-year-old man who claimed to have assaulted his girlfriend was arrested by Salt Lake City Police this morning, March 16, after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run and aggravated robbery.

However, in a twist, detectives were unable to confirm that anyone had been assaulted.

Daniel Ferry, 42, faces charges of aggravated robbery, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, failure to remain at accident involving injury, and failure to notify of accident with unattended vehicle. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after being released from the hospital for a self-inflicted wound to his neck, according to a press release by SLCPD.

It all started with an investigation on the morning of March 14, when SLC911 received a call about a crash near 500 North and 1400 West in Salt Lake City. Once the officers arrived at the scene, they saw Ferry’s car crashed into a parked SUV.

Witnesses of the incident told SLCPD officers that Ferry ran from the crash scene holding a knife, while the crash itself didn’t result in any injuries.

When investigated, the officers learned that Ferry walked into a business near 1200 West North Temple. He allegedly told people inside that he’d assaulted his girlfriend and needed to get away.

According to the probable cause statement, he held up a knife and demanded people in the business give him a car. According to the record, Ferry is also suicidal and does not want to be in custody.

After learning this information, detectives took steps to conduct welfare checks on people associated with Ferry to determine if any were in danger or injured but found no evidence to support the claim that Ferry had assaulted someone.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

No further information is available at this time