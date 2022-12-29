MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man in his 50’s was hospitalized in critical condition shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after being struck by a car while crossing the road.

Murray City Police Department said the incident happened near 4800 South and State Street. Witnesses have told police the man attempted to cross the street “several yards” outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car heading southbound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver reportedly remained on the scene and has been cooperative with investigators.

No additional information has been provided. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.