WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue responded to a snowmobile accident on Saturday, April 15.
Authorities say the crash occurred at the upper end of Lake Creek above Timber Lakes.
A 23-year-old man was reportedly involved in a single snowmobile accident that required extraction by Life Flight.
Wasatch Fire, Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue, and Intermountain Life Flight all responded to this incident.
“On a side note, there is still a lot of snow to come down,” Search & Rescue states.
The condition of the man is unknown at this time.
No further information is currently available.