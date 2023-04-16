WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue responded to a snowmobile accident on Saturday, April 15.

Authorities say the crash occurred at the upper end of Lake Creek above Timber Lakes.

A 23-year-old man was reportedly involved in a single snowmobile accident that required extraction by Life Flight.

Wasatch Fire, Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue, and Intermountain Life Flight all responded to this incident.

“On a side note, there is still a lot of snow to come down,” Search & Rescue states.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available.