SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — One man is hospitalized with unknown injuries after Sandy Police confirmed a shooting in the 8000 block of S. Monroe St. shortly after 5 p.m. this afternoon, Aug. 28.

The victim has only been identified as an “adult male in his 30s,” according to Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.

The situation behind the shooting remains unknown. The address where shots were fired appears to be a church, though it is unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside of the church.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, Moffitt said, and remains at large. No description has been given at this hour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.