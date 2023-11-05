CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — Two were injured after an alleged dog attack in Clinton today, according to the Clinton City Police Department on social media.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Clinton police were dispatched to reports of an animal attack near 1700 North and 950 West. Three dogs were reportedly actively attacking residents in the area, according to Clinton police.

Before police arrived, one of the victims reportedly discharged his firearm toward two of the dogs, killing one. The other two dogs were uninjured and ran off, according to Clinton police.

After an investigation, police said they found that two adult males suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the attack. One of the victims was transported to a nearby hospital and the other was treated and released by medical personnel at the scene.

Clinton officers, along with Davis County Animal Control, reportedly identified the owner of the involved dogs and learned that one of the dogs was still on the loose.

Clinton police are asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for a white Pitbull with large black spots on the head and body. If located, police say to not approach the dog, but call Davis County Dispatch non-emergency at 801-451-4151.