SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 35-year-old man was stabbed at a Salt Lake City TRAX station Sunday night, sending him to the hospital, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

UTA police responded to the incident at the City Center Station, located at 55 South Main St., at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Carl Arky, UTA, said they don’t know who started it, but that an altercation took place between the man and four juveniles, one of whom had a “very large knife.”

Witnesses at the scene told police that the juvenile stabbed the man during the fight. They also said the man had been swinging a belt in the altercation.

After being stabbed, the man reportedly boarded the train and took it to the All Star Motel, located at 754 West North Temple. A bystander had followed the man after the stabbing to make sure he was OK, according to Arky.

UTA police found the man at the motel with three stab wounds, Arky said. He was then taken to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The four juveniles have not been located, according to Arky. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.