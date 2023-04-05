WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) — A 39-year-old man died after being hit by a snowplow in West Haven on Wednesday, April 5, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

At around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the 39-year-old man was reportedly walking southbound at 1900 W Commerce Way in West Haven.

Officials say that the man was then struck by a privately owned snowplow.

He was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Commerce Way was closed for around three hours while troopers investigated the incident, DPS states.

The identity of the individual has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.