LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Layton City Police says the westbound lanes of Highway 193 are temporarily closed on Thursday, Feb. 2, after a man was allegedly hit by a garbage truck while outside his vehicle.

Layton Police Lt. Travis Lymen told ABC4 the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Thursday near 1000 West. The man was reportedly outside of his car on the highway and was allegedly in the roadway when an oncoming garbage truck hit him. The garbage truck was reportedly unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the man.

The man was transported in “very serious condition” to a local hospital where he is facing life-threatening injuries.

The incident briefly closed Highway 193 in both directions, but police eventually opened one eastbound lane to ease the flow of traffic. Layton Police said the westbound lanes will remain closed until at least 11 a.m.

Police are unclear at the time why the man was in the traffic lanes at the time of the accident.