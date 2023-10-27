Update: Oct. 27, 1:30 p.m. – Provo Police have taken into custody the suspect in this incident. Jose S. Sandoval, 53, has been booked into Utah County Jail. Officers confirm he was arrested at his Orem home and his vehicle has been seized for processing.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed in Provo early Friday morning, according to the Provo Police Department.

The man was reported to be lying on the side of the roadway near 500 West and Center Street in Provo. First responders said the man had died of his wounds when they arrived, saying it appeared he was hit by a vehicle.

“After checking cameras in the area, it was discovered the victim had fallen into the roadway and did not get up,” reported officials. “The victim was wearing dark clothing. A light-colored van then traveled through the intersection and did not remain at the scene or report an accident.”

Police said they don’t know if the driver knew they hit a person or they believed they hit an object. Officers were able to obtain license plate information for the van and located the car and suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives are currently investigating and “furthering their inquiries” with the suspect.

Lanes near 500 West and Center Street were temporarily closed while the Major Traffic Accident Team investigated the incident. The lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m. on Friday.