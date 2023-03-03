WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was found shot and killed inside a crashed car in West Valley City early Friday morning.

West Valley Police Department Sgt. Andrew Geyerman told ABC4 officers were responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1300 West and Caesar Circle just after midnight on March 3. When officers arrived, they discovered a passenger car that appeared to have crashed into a fence.

Upon investigating the car, police found a man who appeared to have been shot. Officers began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived, and the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and Geyerman told ABC4 that police don’t have much information about a suspect in the case.

West Valley Police are asking anyone who might have seen or heard something regarding the incident to please call 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.