WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in a West Bountiful parking lot.

West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson said the victim — identified as 50-year-old Zachary Carson — was found with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot near 500 West and 400 North. A witness who was on the scene reported “multiple gunshots” just after 5 a.m.

First responders provided medical aid to Carson but said he died on the scene. The witness told police a 2014 Gray Silverado pickup truck fled the area after the shooting.

The suspect was identified as Jake Jackson, 31. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed with ABC4 that a standoff on US-191 in Grand County, which began around 10 a.m., was related to the homicide in West Bountiful.

Authorities asked the public to avoid heading south of Moab toward Monticello as officers continued negotiations with a “barricaded homicide suspect.” Grand County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody and US-191 was reopened.

The investigation into the homicide is still ongoing, Erekson said. It is currently unknown what events led to the shooting or if Jackson and the victim knew each other.

Erekson noted this was the first homicide in West Bountiful in over a decade, saying, “It’s not normal for us.”

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.