TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by an SUV in Taylorsville, according to Taylorsville Police.

On Dec. 31, at around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the area of 4940 South 4015 West on a report of an auto-pedestrian crash.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and attempted to give medical help to the pedestrian, however, medical personnel arrived and found the victim deceased.

The victim is reportedly a man in his late 30s. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Police said the driver, a 19-year-old man, had been at a nearby McDonald’s when he was involved in a “minor hit-and-run,” according to Lt. Cheshire, Taylorsville Police.

The driver reportedly then fled northbound on 4015 West when he hit the pedestrian. Police said the victim had been at the shoulder of the road during the time of the crash.

Impairment is a suspicion on behalf of the driver in this incident, according to police.

The driver was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.