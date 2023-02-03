SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police have safely removed three sticks of dynamite from a home in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Around 9:55 p.m., the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a home near 200 South Iowa Street where a man reported finding three sticks of dynamite while he was cleaning out his attic.

The man reportedly moved the dynamite into an outside freezer while officers were on the way.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

SLCPD secured the area and blocked off the street temporarily. Then, detectives with the HDU safely took the dynamite into their possession for further investigation.

Police are reminding the public to never touch anything suspicious. Instead, call 911 immediately.

No further information is available at the moment.