SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City after falling off a platform onto the tracks, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.

The man had traveled on a northbound train and exited at the City Center stop around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he fell off the platform in between two tracks.

The operator of the train did not know he had fallen and proceeded forward, striking the man. Due to the dark, night conditions, the operator was not aware of the incident until arriving at the Arena Station, according to Arky. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Arky said the accident “had nothing to do with [the victim]” mentioning that he was not distracted by his phone or wearing headphones. Rather, it was a “highly unfortunate accident” that lead to his death.

The victim’s identity has not been released.