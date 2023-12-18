SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by police in Cottonwood Heights on Halloween night when he allegedly approached officers swinging two swords.

Mark Brunson, 38, of Midvale, was shot by on Oct. 31, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department said in a statement Monday. Body camera footage in the case was also released.

In the statement, Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Robby Russo said that he believes the body camera footage “demonstrates the propriety of the officer’s actions in an extremely difficult situation.”

According to authorities, the shooting happened following a short chase that started in Midvale. Unified Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the city, and Brunson was the person of interest, appearing to be under the influence of drugs and suffering a mental health crisis.



Police said that Brunson had a “notable criminal history,” and officers were responding to a “high-risk situation.”

When UPD officers got to the home, Brunson drove off, armed with two 27-inch-long swords, police said. Officers gave chase and followed Brunson to a cul-de-sac in Cottonwood Heights, a little over a mile away.

Officers with UPD and Cottonwood Heights police tried to diffuse the situation, but Brunson walked toward them with a sword in each hand. In the body camera footage, officers can be heard telling Brunson to drop the weapons and get on the ground.



A moment after a Cottonwood Heights officer uses her Taser on Brunson, a UPD officer shoots him and he falls to the ground, the footage shows. The officers rendered aid to Brunson, but he died at the scene.

“I commend the officers for their gallant conduct and efforts in rendering aid following the incident,” Russo said. “I believe that their swift and professional response to this threat underscored their bravery as they acted as a barrier between the armed individual and the citizens they are sworn to protect.”

The officers who used their weapons on Brunson were not named in the police statement. Initially after the shooting, they were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following police use of force.

The investigation into the shooting is concluded, police said. The findings in the case were forwarded to the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office for review, per the Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol.