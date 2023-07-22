BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) — A 34-year-old man fell 100 feet while climbing up Mt. Dromedary near Little Cottonwood Canyon with a friend on Saturday, July 22, according to Unified Police.
Det. Arlan Bennett, UPD, said the man was climbing up the mountain above Lake Blanche shortly before 9 a.m. when a rock shifted beneath his feet. The man reportedly fell 100 feet.
Bennett said the man was airlifted to a local hospital in “very critical condition.”
His current condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.