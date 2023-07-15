Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 62-year-old man shot a woman multiple times during an alleged domestic violence incident in Salt Lake City Friday night, leaving her in critical condition, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The 62-year-old suspect, who is accused of shooting a 62-year-old woman, is charged with six counts of felony discharge of a firearm, being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, attempted murder, and intoxication.

On July 14, at around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting at a residence near West Temple and 1300 South.

Upon arrival, officers were able to safely arrest the suspected shooter outside the home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additional officers went into the home and rescued the woman, according to a release, who was reportedly critically injured with gunshot wounds. “The officers quickly provided emergency life-saving efforts, including applying tourniquets,” SLCPD stated.

Police believe the suspect, while intoxicated, got into a fight with the victim and shot her multiple times. The victim is in critical condition at this time, police say.

“The response of our officers, and their actions, likely saved this person’s life, and I cannot overstate the importance of their courageous response,” said Chief Mike Brown. “The recent acts of domestic violence in our city, resulting in critical injuries, serve as important reminders of our city’s commitment to creating a safe environment for everyone. We will never lose sight of our dedication of supporting survivors, raising awareness about domestic violence, and working together to break the cycle of abuse.”

SLCPD encourages anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate, or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.