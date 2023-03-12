TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man who allegedly rammed into two police cars and crashed into two other vehicles in a police chase before running from authorities has been arrested on 17 charges, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Taylorsville Police attempted to pull over Tyler Martin Gardner, 30, after reportedly catching him driving a stolen vehicle on Mar. 11. Police say while attempting to detain the suspect, he allegedly rammed the vehicle into a police car and fled the scene.

Gardner reportedly fled from authorities, damaged his vehicle, and continued his escape with authorities behind him. Police then say Gardner “intentionally rammed another PD vehicle with the stolen vehicle and crashed into two civilian vehicles,” the affidavit said.

The suspect then allegedly left the crash scene on foot when authorities chased the suspect in a “foot pursuit” until locating him with the help of a K9. Gardner then reportedly fought police and eventually was detained and brought to a hospital where he refused service and “became combative with hospital staff,” police say.

According to the affidavit, Gardner is currently on probation for another felony, has outstanding felony warrants and “has demonstrated he will not appear in court or complete probation as he has violated it.” Police also say he has stolen vehicles and fled from police in the past.

Gardner was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on Mar. 11, and is facing the following charges: