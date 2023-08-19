BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly stealing from an ATM, according to the Bountiful Police Department.

Eddie Garza, 57, was arrested on two counts of criminal mischief, a second-degree felony; two counts of theft, a second-degree felony; and two counts of burglary, a third-degree felony.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, a black truck backed into the front doors of the Slim Olsen’s Bountiful location, according to a probable cause statement. A witness reportedly told Bountiful Police they saw a male stealing the ATM from Slim Olsen’s and placing it into the bed of his truck. The truck then took off northbound on Highway 89, according to Bountiful Police.

At approximately 500 West and Highway 89, the ATM reportedly fell out of the truck and was found by officers in the middle of the road.

Shortly after, the truck pulled into the parking lot of the EV Motors Woods Cross location, according to the probable cause statement. The truck was reportedly left running in that parking lot as a male jumped out and ran across the street to a black BMW sedan that was waiting.

Just before 6 a.m., Bountiful Police said the BMW was waiting in close proximity to the still-running truck. A few minutes later, a male approached the BMW and appeared to speak to the driver, according to the probable cause statement. That male then approached the truck and drove away in it headed eastbound on 800 South, according to Bountiful Police. The BMW reportedly left shortly after.

Bountiful Police said that the truck caused thousands of dollars worth of infrastructure damage to Slim Olsen’s.

Both the truck and BMW have been reportedly linked to several theft and burglary cases in the area earlier this year, according to the probable cause statement.

According to Bountiful Police, “multiple detectives across multiple jurisdictions are all investigating cases involving the truck.”

On Friday, Aug. 18, Garza was seen via surveillance exiting the garage attached to his townhouse into an additional garage, which he reportedly rented. Police said the garage opened and Garza walked inside with the BMW. Investigators approached the garage and found Garza sitting in the driver’s seat of the BMW, and he was taken into custody, according to Bountiful Police.

Garza was booked into the Davis County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.