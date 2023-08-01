WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several felony charges after sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app, reportedly telling her he had a gun, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Najee Eugene Christopher, 27, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor; and damage/interrupt communication device, a class B misdemeanor.

On Monday, July 31, West Jordan officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help and telling a man to get out of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement.

The female reportedly told officers she and the man, identified as Christopher, were on a first date after recently meeting on a dating app. The two were in the back seat of her vehicle when Christopher asked her to perform oral sex on him, according to court documents. When she refused, she told officers Christopher slid closer to her, touching her thighs.

The female reportedly had her phone in her right hand and told Christopher she was going to call 911. She told officers that after that, Christopher got on top of her, attempting to grab her phone and restricting her ability to call, according to court documents.

She reportedly explained to officers Christopher grabbed her right wrist and restricted her movement to her torso and upper body. She told officers that Christopher would not let her leave, and told her he had a gun multiple times during the assault, according to the probable cause statement.

Christopher reportedly had a small black bag on the floor next to the vehicle, which the female said Christopher would motion to each time he brought up having a gun.

Eventually, she was able to get out of the vehicle and started screaming for help.

Christopher has reportedly faced several previous felony charges, including aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, and aggravated assault, according to court documents.

He has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on the previously mentioned charges.