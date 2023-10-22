PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in Park City on Sunday, Oct. 22, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Felicia Sotelo, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, said the crash happened at the Rasmussen Road and Bitner Road intersection around noon.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

Details on the crash are limited at this time, but Sotelo said a man was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash and has been pronounced deceased.

A second individual was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SR-224 Northbound is currently closed while authorities investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.