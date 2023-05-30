The Jordan River Trail. A man died on the trail in what police are calling a possible drowning May 29. (Jeff Hunter, ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man died on the Jordan River Trail Monday night, May 29, launching a police investigation into the cause.

Salt Lake City Police Department said officers received reports of a possible drowning around 11:15 p.m. on Monday. Police found the victim on the Jordan River Trail near 500 North when first responders arrived. First responders performed emergency first aid, however, the man was declared dead on the scene.

Detectives are currently conducting a standard investigation into the death, but believe the man may have drowned in the Jordan River.

The victim’s identity, including name and age, has not been released as the authorities are notifying family members.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.