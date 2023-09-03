SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was killed in a shooting this morning in downtown Salt Lake City, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, a caller reportedly told SLCPD that a man had been shot near Pierpont Avenue and 300 South.

Officers arrived within minutes and found community members attempting life-saving efforts on the man, according to SLCPD. Officers took over life-saving efforts, but the man reportedly died at the scene.

Officers said the scene was “large and chaotic” when they arrived. They arrested two people for interfering with the investigation, although their names have not yet been released, according to SLCPD.

Officers and detectives said they are currently working to identify the shooter. No arrests connected to the shooting itself have been made.

Detectives are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting, including photos or videos of the moment leading up, during, and after the shooting, to call 801-799-3000.

Police said there is no known danger to the community, and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

The parking lot where the shooting took place is closed, and community members with parked cars there will not be allowed into the scene until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.