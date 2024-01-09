PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man was killed in Provo over the weekend after a trailer fell on him in a Utah senator’s garage.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, Provo Police and medics responded to a 911 call at Senator Curtis Bramble‘s house in the north Timpview area, according to Jenna-Lee Holland with the Provo Police Department.

Two men were working on a trailer in the garage of the home when a jack failed on one of the men underneath the trailer, causing it to fall on him.

The man was transported to the Utah Valley Hospital where he later died.

Holland said no further information is being released at this time, as this has been investigated as an accident and is not considered suspicious.