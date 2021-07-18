Man dies after falling near Bridal Veil Falls, recovery efforts underway

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A man has died after falling during a climb at Bridal Veil Falls.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shared it was working to recover a body in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. Deputies say the man “apparently fell” while making the Saturday evening climb.

Deputies add recovery efforts for Saturday evening by Search and Rescue had to be postponed due to the darkness.

The identification of the man that passed away has not been released at this time.

