WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man died Tuesday after falling into a canal near the Jordan River roughly 10 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The West Jordan Police Department said officers were called around 3 p.m. to Millrace Bend Road, near the Jordan River Parkway.

The callers told police that their family member had been out biking and they went to check on him, finding his body in a canal that runs parallel to the Jordan River.

While the man’s death remains under investigation, police said it was not suspicious. The man’s name has not been released.