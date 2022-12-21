PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 75-year-old man died while skiing at Deer Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 20 according to the resort.

At around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Ski Patrol responded after the man reportedly collapsed on the Homeward Bound ski run.

The resort states that ski patrol provided medical assistance to the man, and transported him to an ambulance with the help of Park City Fire crews.

The skier was reportedly pronounced dead in the ambulance an hour later, at 11:45 a.m.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the guest’s family. Thank you to our ski patrol and local emergency responders for your care and assistance,” Deer Valley said in a statement.

The identity of the man has not yet been released to the public.

No further information is available at this time.