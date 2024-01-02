SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 30-year-old man is dead after illegally accessing Salt Lake City International Airport’s ramp area and getting into an airplane engine Monday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Jan. 1, at around 9:50 p.m., a store manager at the airport contacted authorities with the Airport Control Center about a passenger on the secured side of the terminal.

SLCPD officers responded to the call, learning that the man had passed through an emergency exit door.

Police and airport employees started searching for the man and found that he had accessed the airport’s ramp area from the emergency exit.

At around 10:10 p.m., authorities found the man unconscious inside a wing-mounted engine of an occupied commercial aircraft on the deicing pad.

Authorities worked to get the man out of the engine, and Salt Lake City Fire personnel performed life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

The incident reportedly did not affect the overall operations of the airport, police said.

No further information is currently available.