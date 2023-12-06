SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 28-year-old Salt Lake City man is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase last week with an 11-year-old girl inside the car he was driving.

Ivan Vasquez Ruelas was charged Tuesday with first-degree felony child kidnapping, two counts of felony failure to respond to officers signals, and a third-degree felony count of unlawful control of a vehicle, court documents filed in Salt Lake County show.

Ruelas is also facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment and retail theft.

The charges stem from a series of events on Nov. 27. According to prosecutors, Ruelas was at the Walmart on Redwood Road in Taylorsville with a woman, and the two allegedly shoplifted over $100 in merchandise.

As they were leaving the store, police ordered them to stop with their squad lights flashing. The woman obeyed the officers, but Ruelas got into her car and sped away. Inside the vehicle was the woman’s 11-year-old daughter.

Ruelas drove away recklessly, speeding up to 80 mph on the shoulder in rush hour traffic, the court documents state. He nearly caused 12 crashes while swerving in front of cars in an effort to shake trailing officers.

Police stopped the chase for safety reasons, and after more than an hour, Ruelas agreed to drop the girl off with a friend, the documents state.

While he was at the friend’s apartment complex, police tried to block Ruelas off, but he was able to evade officers by driving onto a lawn.

Ruelas again led officers on a chase, prosecutors said. This time, however, it was dark, and Ruelas drove with his headlights off, heading the wrong way on the freeway.

He continued to flee until he reached Pleasant Grove, where he tried to hide from officers. However, police found Ruelas and took him into custody.

“Mr. Ruelas’ alleged actions not only put his own life in danger but also the life of a child and other drivers on the road,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, in a statement.

Ruelas is being held without bail.