WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 24-year-old man was charged with a DUI for allegedly causing a crash that killed one person and injured three others in West Valley City on Aug. 4.

Sirgio Acosta-Reveles, 24, was charged with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree felonies; driving under the influence (second offense), a class-a misdemeanor; and several other misdemeanors related to the incident.

On Aug. 4 around 10 p.m., Acosta-Reveles, driving a red Infinity G37 Sedan, ran a red light while traveling northbound on 3200 West and collided with an SUV. The light had been red for approximately 5 to 9 seconds when Acosta-Reveles allegedly drove through it, charging documents state.

According to authorities, when the two vehicles collided, a 17-year-old passenger in the SUV was killed, the 18-year-old driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition, a 6-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and another 18-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

When officers spoke with Acosta-Reveles, they reported he smelled strongly of marijuana and that he was unable to walk without assistance. When he was searched, officers found a large bag of marijuana. The preliminary blood draw report showed that Acosta-Reveles had cocaine and THC in his system at the time of the accident.

Acosta-Reveles was driving on a suspended driver’s license and was on probation for a previous conviction of driving under the influence in West Jordan in Oct. 2020.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Aug. 5 and will remain there awaiting trial. His next appearance is set for Aug. 15 in the Third District Court.