SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was charged with 25 felonies for shooting at a local park soccer field and injuring several civilians.

Steven Matthew Macias, 33, was charged with the following:

Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, first-degree felonies.

Two counts of obstruction of justice, second-degree felony.

One count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

20 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On May 1, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., according to witnesses, a person on a bike rode up to the parking lot of the 17th South River Park parking lot and began shooting. The person then turned and began shooting at people in a crowd located on the soccer field.

According to the probable cause, Macias called dispatch and said he was at the park, and he thought he may have done something. Law enforcement determined that Macias was in the area of the shooting at the park. When they executed a search on his vehicle, they found a loaded Glock firearm and a bulletproof vest.

Macias told officers that he was from Texas, and was just in Utah visiting. He said he bought a Nissan Xterra in Utah for transportation. On May 1, Macias said he was at the 17th South River Park and took his bike for a two-hour bike ride. Macias said he started drinking beers with someone who coached kids’ soccer. An older man arrived in a white pickup truck, and they all started drinking together.

According to the probable cause, Macias admitted he was intoxicated at the time and stayed in the park drinking with the older man. Macias said they went to a store, purchased more beer, and returned to the park to keep drinking.

Macias said he lost some money and was upset with the older man. This is when he took his AR-15 from his vehicle and shot at the older man who was sitting in his truck. The older man sustained an injury to his ear, and a gunshot wound to his chest.

Macias said he then turned around and started shooting into the crowd behind him. He reportedly fired approximately 23 rounds into the crowd. Macias said he was aware of the people around him, but “had no regard for anything.” Macias shot at least one victim in the chest.

He then allegedly got into his vehicle and drove away, the probable cause stated. Macias said he threw a black duffle bag with his AR-15 in it by the shoreline of a lake. He also allegedly buried his cell phone and iPad in the area where he called dispatch from.

Macias also told officials that he shot and killed his neighbor in Texas in January 2023 because his neighbor upset him.

The state requested that Macias be held without bail as he is a danger to the community.