SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle through Millard and Juab Counties on Monday, Oct. 25.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a stolen vehicle that was being tracked by an Audi dealership, according to the charging document. An officer reportedly located the vehicle in Scipio near 510 North 100 East and tried to stop it, but the driver, Shane Poulson, 29, ignored his order and sped away.

The car took a right at 600 North, made a U-turn and drove past the patrol vehicle at high speed, reaching 113 miles per hour at one point.

The affidavit said that Poulson continued north on East Frontage Road toward Yuba Dam and turned west over the freeway. Then, the vehicle drove through a gravel pit filled with construction workers and entered Interstate 15 going northbound.

Police eventually found the vehicle on a property with a small ravine in Mills.

While he was receiving treatment at Fillmore Hospital, Poulson attempted to escape when he was doing a CAT scan. Later on, he tried again to escape law enforcement by jumping over a table.

The documented stated officers were able to detain him and book him into Millard County Jail on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, escape from official custody, failure to stop command of law enforcement, escape from official custody and unauthorized control of a motor vehicle for an extended time.