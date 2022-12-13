WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (ABC4) – A man in his 20s was caught in an avalanche and injured at Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon, according to the Unified Police Dept.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, says the avalanche happened around 2:30 p.m. at Pink Pine, which lies between Red Pine and White Pine, at Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Two skiers, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were reportedly in the area when the avalanche happened. The woman was not caught in the avalanche, Cutler states.

The man, however, was caught in the avalanche, and although he was not buried, he reportedly had his teeth knocked out, his shoulder dislocated, and possibly broken ribs.

He is currently still being removed from the avalanche area, Cutler states.

No further information is available at this time.