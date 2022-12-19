TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A minor infraction led Utah Highway Patrol troopers to find more than 300 pounds of marijuana in a man’s vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Matthew Hatcher, 42, is facing a total of four charges, including possessing 100 pounds or greater of marijuana, a second-degree felony; possession with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; no mud flaps on vehicle, a minor infraction; and unsafe vehicle/faulty equipment, a minor infraction.

According to the probable cause document, a trooper stopped Hatcher driving near mile marker 92 on eastbound I-80 after noticing the vehicle had no mud flaps at the back and an obstructed license plate.

The trooper reportedly became suspicious during the stop and deployed a K-9 for a sniff of the vehicle. The affidavit states the K-9 indicated that there were narcotics present.

A search of Hatcher’s car revealed garbage bags containing several types of marijuana products, including approximately 322 pounds of raw marijuana, 748 commercially packaged THC vape cartridges, 4.5 pounds of THC edibles, and 330 grams of THC resin, authorities say.

The trooper confirmed that Hatcher did not have a medical marijuana card, and he was booked into the Tooele County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is currently available.