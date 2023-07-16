SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 45-year-old man in possession of an illegal gun, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills was arrested on Friday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 14, SLCPD officers reportedly saw two people trespassing near 65 North 900 West. Police say the area is known as a high problem area for weapons and drugs.

“This area is a designated focus area for the Salt Lake City Police Department as part of its stratified policing approach and violent crime reduction plan,” a release states.

Officers made contact with the two individuals, one of whom has been identified as 45-year-old Rodrick L. Dowling.

Police say Dowling was in possession of a loaded handgun, which had the serial number scratched off, and an extended magazine in his bag. Officers also found a clear container with several blue M30 pills, the release states.

“These pills are known to contain fentanyl,” SLCPD states.

In addition to the blue M30 pills, officers also found a container with suspected methamphetamine.

Dowling was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of an altered firearm. Police say Dowling also had outstanding warrants.

In October 2022, SLCPD Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall released an update to the SLCPD Crime Control Plan to lower violent crime, improve response times, fill authorized staffing levels for sworn positions, and continue building community relationships.

No further information on this case is being released.