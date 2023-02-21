SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Alexander Wardell is facing kidnapping and negligent homicide charges for the death of his girlfriend, Morgan Harris, after allegedly locking her in a storage unit in Murray that later caught on fire, according to police.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been released, court records show this is not the first time Wardell has been accused of something like this. According to court documents Wardell has been convicted on more than one occasion for incidents involving domestic violence, going as far back as 2013.

In one year, Wardell was arrested for three separate incidents including one where he choked a woman and another where he stabbed a woman in the arm.

He spent less than a year in jail while he went through the court system in 2018. When he pleaded guilty, he could have spent up to 5 years in prison, but a judge gave him 36 months probation instead.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence please call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Local providers can assist in a variety of ways including finding a place to stay, connecting you with family or providing safety planning and confidential case management.