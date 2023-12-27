SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 64-year-old man was arrested in Murray on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her home with the intent to kill her and hide her body under the house.

Steven Wixom was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault, threats of violence, and criminal mischief, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

According to investigators, Wixom broke into the woman’s home Tuesday night through the garage, breaking a cabinet and drywall to get by a deadbolt. He made for the woman’s bedroom, armed with a flashlight and duct tape. She was sleeping when he entered the room.

Per the court documents, the woman was someone with whom Wixom had a previous relationship.

He assaulted the woman and attempted to strangle her. He then restrained her to the bed, and proceeded to hurt her, causing “several severe wounds,” the court documents state.

After a time, Wixom stopped hurting her, and spoke with the woman for roughly two hours.

According to investigators, Wixom told the woman that he intended to kill her and dispose of her body under the floor of the home. Wixom had brought clear wrap and duct tape for that purpose, the court documents state.

Police booked Wixom into jail late Tuesday night. He is being held without bail.



Murray is a Wasatch Front community located roughly 8 miles south of Salt Lake City.