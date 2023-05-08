SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport’s arrivals’ baggage carousel and leaving it in a stairwell without taking anything from it.

The investigation started shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, when officers received a report of someone “potentially in an unauthorized part of the airport,” a press release stated.

Officers responded and “found a bag,” which they then screened for explosives.

Upon review of video surveillance, officers saw a man, later identified as George Raska Jr., 47, take the bag from the carousel, enter the stairwell, abandon the bag, and leave the airport on a shuttle bus.

Officers later located Raska Jr. at a parking lot near 50 South Redwood Rd.

In conducting an inventory with the bag’s owner, officers learned the bag contained “several electronics and a Rolex watch inside,” the release states. The bag’s value, with its contents, is estimated to be nearly $10,000. The bag’s owner did not report anything missing, according to police.

Officers booked Raska Jr. into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of theft, failure to disclose identity, and criminal trespass.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members that checked luggage can be lost, stolen or damaged during transit. It is important to consider keeping valuable items with you in your carry-on luggage or a personal bag when traveling to avoid the risks associated with checked luggage.