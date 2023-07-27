WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested after he stabbed a bouncy blow-up castle, and then chased the kids using it around with a knife.

What started as a man being upset due to a neighbor’s bouncy house allegedly being on his property, escalated to him threatening the kids with a knife and his arrest.

John Jeremiah Davis, 66, was arrested Wednesday, July 25, on aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class-a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class-b misdemeanor.

According to arrest records, Davis called authorities around 5:30 p.m. stating his neighbors were trespassing and had placed a blow-up castle on his property. Davis also told dispatch he put a hole in the castle to deflate it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers spoke with children on the scene who said Davis chased them around with a knife. Following this report, three kids ages 16, 11, and 8, were brought in for interviews.

According to the children’s testimonies, Davis pulled out a pocket knife, stabbed their blow-up castle, waved the knife at one of the kids, and then put it back in his pocket. Davis then allegedly turned toward another kid who was yelling at him, pulled out the knife again, and chased him around the blow-up house. It was also reported that Davis intentionally hit one of the kids in the arm. The charging records did not make it clear if this was done with the knife, or not.

Davis was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday and will remain there awaiting further charges and the possibility of bail. No prior records could be located at this time.