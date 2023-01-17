SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend multiple times and refusing to let her leave the house in Sandy, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The 24-year-old suspect has been arrested by Sandy Police for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness and criminal mischief.

The victim reported arguing with her boyfriend in her car where she pulled over to avoid a collision after he grabbed her face “so that she would listen to him,” the affidavit said. He then allegedly left the vehicle and broke the car handle while attempting to reenter the vehicle. The couple continued to the Airbnb where the man, a Massachusetts resident, was staying and insisted that she stay to watch a movie as they had planned.

When the argument continued inside the Airbnb, the victim said she grabbed her things to leave when her boyfriend threw her on the couch causing her to hit her head. He then wrapped both his hands around her neck until she could not breathe and thought she was going to lose consciousness, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly yelled “I’ll [explicit] kill you” during the assault.

After the incident, the victim stayed for ten minutes after the suspect begged her to but later tried to get her keys and phone back from her boyfriend, who had taken them, to leave after finding explicit photos of women on his phone.

She told him she was ending their relationship and attempted to leave but he refused to return her things and reportedly strangled her again until she could not breathe, according to the police report. The suspect then allegedly threatened to kill her if she ended their relationship, the victim said.

The victim claims she was strangled one or two more times that night but says the details are unclear. She was able to leave in the morning, according to the affidavit.

The suspect is currently booked in the Salt Lake County Jail. The identity of the suspect has been purposefully withheld to protect the victim’s identity.